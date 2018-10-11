Broadway BUZZ

Adam Lambert & Ledisi to Join Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Wicked Halloween Special
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 11, 2018
Adam Lambert
(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Wonderful! Music artists and stage alums Adam Lambert and Ledisi have joined the star-packed group of performers set to toast Wicked in the Halloween-themed 15th-anniversary special A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC. The previously announced event will air on October 29 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

An alum of the Wicked tour, Lambert rose to fame as a runner-up on American Idol. Ledisi, a 12-time Grammy-nominated recording artist, was seen on Broadway in Caroline, or Change, which opened during the same season as Wicked.

The newly announced pair of stars join a previously reported lineup of talent including Wicked original cast members Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, as well as Ariana Grande, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of Wicked.

Wicked, which opened on Broadway on October 30, 2003, is the winner of more than 100 international awards including the Grammy and three Tony Awards. The musical has been performed in more than 100 cities in 14 countries around the world and has been translated into six languages.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the book by Gregory Maguire, and an original score by Stephen Schwartz. The show is directed by Joe Mantello, with musical direction by Stephen Oremus and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

A Very Wicked Halloween will be filmed at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

 

