Odds & Ends: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Cast Album to Appear on Vinyl & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Cast Album to Appear on Vinyl

Get ready for some hot stuff! The cast recording from the smash-hit Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will soon appear in a vinyl edition, being released on October 26 by Republic Records. The new tuner starring Tony winner LaChanze, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose and talented newcomer Storm Lever as the Queen of Disco, features songs made famous by Summer, including "Love to Love You Baby," "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough), "Bad Girls," "She Works Hard for the Money," "Last Dance" and "Hot Stuff." Check out show clips below and pick up your copy of this vinyl next week!







Matthew Broderick Introduces the First Edition of "Fraudway"

Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick showed off his vocal prowess on the small screen on the October 16 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The alum of The Producers and How to Succeed took part in the first edition of "Fraudway," a new series imagining musicals based on factual events. Broderick took his turn at portraying Captain "Sully" Sullenberger in musical about the Miracle on the Hudson. Watch beginning at the 4:30 mark below, and cross your fingers that this tuner arrives on Broadway.







Broadway's Stephanie Gibson Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

On the heels of a sold-out 2017 cabaret, talented Broadway alum Stephanie Gibson will play a return concert at midtown's Feinstein's/54 Below on November 8 at 9:30pm. Titled Stephanie Gibson: Glitter, Goblets & Gatos Too, the concert written by Gibson and Greg Santos will feature direction by Tony nominee Hunter Foster and musical direction/arrangements by Steven Jamail. Gibson has been seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Addams Family and Spamalot. She also appeared in national touring productions of Dreamgirls and A Chorus Line.