Tonys Administration Committee Announces First Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Boys in the Band Is Deemed a Revival & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Robin De Jesús, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells & Jim Parsons in "The Boys in the Band" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Tony Awards administration committee met on October 18 for the first time this season to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the American Theatre Wing's 2019 Tony Awards. The administration committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2018-2019 season to decide the eligibility for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were The Boys in the Band, Straight White Men, Head Over Heels, Gettin' the Band Back Together, Pretty Woman, Bernhardt/Hamlet and The Nap.

Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, actresses and actors billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The administration committee made the following determinations:

The 50th-anniversary Broadway-premiere staging of The Boys in the Band will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Jim Parsons will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Boys in the Band.

Julian Crouch and Andrew Lazarow will be considered jointly eligible in the category of Best Scenic Design of a Musical for their work on Head Over Heels.

Mitchell Jarvis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Gettin' the Band Back Together.

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Pretty Woman.

Dylan Baker and Jason Butler Harner will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their performances in Berndardt/Hamlet.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8:00pm ET. The Tony Awards, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2019 Tony Award nominations.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

