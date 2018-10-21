Jez Butterworth's Olivier-Winning Drama The Ferryman Opens on the Great White Way

The Ferryman, a wildly popular new play by Tony nominee Jez Butterworth, opens at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 21. Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production, a transfer of his Olivier-winning London premiere staging. Broadway previews began on October 2.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



The cast includes Olivier winner Laura Donnelly, Paddy Considine, Genevieve O’Reilly, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Glenn Speers, Niall Wright, Audrey Bennett, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Will Coombs, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Matilda Lawler, Michael McArthur, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osbourne and Brooklyn Shuck.



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing the play's 30-plus-cast of characters unfolding a new drama for Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.