Broadway Grosses: Audiences Can't Get Enough of Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale; That's a Fact

This past week, Broadway crowds were treated to the opening of a world premiere play led by a trio of beloved stars. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in The Lifespan of a Fact, a raved-about new work which has theatergoers packing in to Studio 54. In the week of opening, even while accommodating first-night press, the show's gross went up to $808,088.00, with attendance also growing to 93.30%. The Lifespan of a Fact plays Broadway for a limited engagement through January 13, 2019, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see the new work for yourself.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 21.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,248,164.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,414,700.00)*
3. The Lion King ($2,216,979.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,090,857.00)
5. Wicked ($1,704,955.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Waverly Gallery ($393,429.50)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($322,549.16)
3. Torch Song ($258,729.60)
2. Head Over Heels ($251,815.00)
1. The Nap ($210,366.20)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.04%)
2. Come From Away (101.97%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.44%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (72.58%)
3. School of Rock (71.32%)
4. The Nap (69.17%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (59.05%)
1. Head Over Heels (49.95%)
*Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY