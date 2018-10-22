Broadway BUZZ

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale in "The Lifespan of a Fact"
(Photo: Peter Cunningham)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Can't Get Enough of Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale; That's a Fact
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 22, 2018

This past week, Broadway crowds were treated to the opening of a world premiere play led by a trio of beloved stars. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in The Lifespan of a Fact, a raved-about new work which has theatergoers packing in to Studio 54. In the week of opening, even while accommodating first-night press, the show's gross went up to $808,088.00, with attendance also growing to 93.30%. The Lifespan of a Fact plays Broadway for a limited engagement through January 13, 2019, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see the new work for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 21.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,248,164.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,414,700.00)*
3. The Lion King ($2,216,979.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,090,857.00)
5. Wicked ($1,704,955.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Waverly Gallery ($393,429.50)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($322,549.16)
3. Torch Song ($258,729.60)
2. Head Over Heels ($251,815.00)
1. The Nap ($210,366.20)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.04%)
2. Come From Away (101.97%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.44%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (72.58%)
3. School of Rock (71.32%)
4. The Nap (69.17%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (59.05%)
1. Head Over Heels (49.95%)

*Number based on five performances

Source: The Broadway League

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
