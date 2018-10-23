Celebrities Step Out to Celebrate Arthur Miller Foundation Honorees Tony Kushner, HBO & Teacher Kelly Gilles

The inaugural Arthur Miller Foundation Honors took place at City Winery in New York City on October 22. The star-studded event, hosted by Alec Baldwin, celebrates those who have made an impact on the arts in their community. This year's honorees include Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner, teacher Kelly Gilles and HBO Documentary Films, which produced Arthur Miller: Writer. Stars of the stage and screen like Nathan Lane, Steven Spielberg, Katrina Lenk and more stepped out to celebrate. Check out the photos below to go inside the special event.

Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner is the recipient of the Arthur Miller Foundation Humanitarian Award.

Liam Neeson appeared in Arthur Miller's The Crucible on Broadway in 2002.

Teacher Kelly Gilles received the Arthur Miller Foundation for Excellence in Arts Education Award.