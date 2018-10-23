Celebrities Step Out to Celebrate Arthur Miller Foundation Honorees Tony Kushner, HBO & Teacher Kelly Gilles

The inaugural Arthur Miller Foundation Honors took place at City Winery in New York City on October 22. The star-studded event, hosted by Alec Baldwin, celebrates those who have made an impact on the arts in their community. This year's honorees include Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner, teacher Kelly Gilles and HBO Documentary Films, which produced Arthur Miller: Writer. Stars of the stage and screen like Nathan Lane, Steven Spielberg, Katrina Lenk and more stepped out to celebrate. Check out the photos below to go inside the special event.
