Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has felt the Earth move under its feet for 2,000 performances at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Based on the life of Grammy winner Carole King, Beautiful has been making audiences feel the locomotion since it opened on January 12, 2014. The cast, led by Abby Mueller, got together to celebrate this milestone with a Beautiful golden cake. Check out the photos below and be sure to see Beautiful for yourself!

Beautiful's leading lady Abby Mueller bows for the show's 2,000th performance.