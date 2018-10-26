Culturalist Challenge! Which Witch Stories Should Become Broadway Musicals?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



It's the witchiest time of year, and we are really getting into the spirit. Not only is Halloween right around the corner, but we've been busy celebrating Wicked's 15th anniversary. While Elphaba and Glinda may be the most popular witches on Broadway, we can't help but think about other well-known witches who should also cast their spells on the Great White Way. National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to choose which witch story you want to see become a Broadway musical!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!