The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2018
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 22, 2018
(Art by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

It's October 22, which means fans have just about a week to prep their Halloween costumes. Need some inspiration? Want to put a Broadway spin on your ensemble for the big night? We asked the fans (as we do every year!) which character from current Great White Way productions will make the best Halloween costume this year. Check out the top 10 list below for some beloved classics and fresh ideas!

10. Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton

9. Lola, Kinky Boots

8. Elder Price, The Book of Mormon

7. Anya, Anastasia

6. Jenna Hutcherson, Waitress

5. Regina George, Mean Girls

4. Elsa, Frozen

3. Evan Hansen, Dear Evan Hansen

2. The Phantom, The Phantom of the Opera

1. Elphaba, Wicked

