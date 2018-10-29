Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Fans Have Voted! The Top 10 Witch Stories That Should Become Broadway Musicals
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 29, 2018
Kiernan Shipka in 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' Bette Midler in 'Hocus Pocus,' Melissa Joan Hart & Fairuza Balk in 'The Craft,' Anjelica Huston in 'The Witches' and Elizabeth Montgomery in 'Bewitched'
(Composite: Ryan Casey)

As All Hallows Eve draws near, so too does the 15th Anniversary of Wicked. On October 30, the hit musical about the untold story of the witches of Oz will celebrate 15 years on Broadway. To commemorate both witchy occasions, Broadway.com asked fans to rank which witch story they want to see become a Broadway musical. See how your favorite stacked up in the full list here, and check out the top 10 below.

10. American Horror Story: Coven


9. The Witches


8. Practical Magic


7. Charmed


6. The Craft


5. Bewitched


4. Bedknobs and Broomsticks


3. Sabrina the Teenage Witch


2. Halloweentown


1. Hocus Pocus

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman on Taking The Greatest Showman to the Stage: 'I Know It Will Work'
  2. After Record-Breaking Run, The Heart of Rock & Roll Is Still Beating, and Looking to Broadway
  3. Our Viewing of the New Wicked 15th Anniversary Trailer, in 15 GIFs
  4. Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams to Join the Cast of Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  5. Steve Rosen & David Rossmer on The Other Josh Cohen's Evolution & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Mean Girls Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters