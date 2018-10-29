The Fans Have Voted! The Top 10 Witch Stories That Should Become Broadway Musicals

As All Hallows Eve draws near, so too does the 15th Anniversary of Wicked. On October 30, the hit musical about the untold story of the witches of Oz will celebrate 15 years on Broadway. To commemorate both witchy occasions, Broadway.com asked fans to rank which witch story they want to see become a Broadway musical. See how your favorite stacked up in the full list here, and check out the top 10 below.



10. American Horror Story: Coven





9. The Witches





8. Practical Magic





7. Charmed





6. The Craft





5. Bewitched





4. Bedknobs and Broomsticks





3. Sabrina the Teenage Witch





2. Halloweentown





1. Hocus Pocus

