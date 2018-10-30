See Nya, Dusty Ray Bottoms & More in These Exclusive Cleopatra Show Photos

Cleopatra, an immersive theater show about the Queen of the Nile, officially opens off Broadway at Chelsea Music Hall on November 7. JT Horenstein directs and choreographs the new pop musical, which features music and lyrics by Jeff Daye and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum. Broadway.com has an exclusive first look at the production, starring RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 contestant Dusty Ray Bottoms, Motown: The Musical national tour star Nya and The Lion King international tour star Christian Brailsford. Check out the photos in the gallery below and see Cleopatra, in previews now.