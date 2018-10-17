Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now On Sale for Immersive Musical Experience Cleopatra
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 17, 2018

Tickets are now on sale for Cleopatra, a new immersive off-Broadway show arriving at Chelsea Music Hall on October 23 with an opening night set for November 7. RuPaul's Drag Race star Dusty Ray Bottoms leads the cast as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

In Cleopatra, the legendary Queen of the Nile is throwing one of her famously lavish parties to celebrate the Empire's latest triumphs over Rome, and the audience is invited to attend. Inside the palace, drinks flow and music seduces as guests are met with every indulgence. But outside the city walls, the alluring Marc Antony beckons, the nefarious Octavian lurks and Cleopatra’s enemies plot a violent end to her prosperous reign.

Directed and choreographed by JT Horenstein, the new pop musical features music and lyrics by Jeff Daye and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum. The cast also includes Nya (Motown: The Musical) and Christian Brailsford (The Lion King) as ill-fated lovers Cleopatra and Marc Antony.

The design team includes costume designer Nicolas Putvinsky, scenic designer Christopher Bowser, lighting designer Joe Cantalupo and sound designer Drew Levy. The production features electronic music design by Lloyd Kikoler, music direction by Cynthia Meng and vocal arrangements by Brian Usifer.

Production art for "Cleopatra"
(Provided by RRR Creative)

Cleopatra

Party until the empire falls.
