Odds & Ends: Katy Perry to Sing 'Waving Through a Window' on Dear Evan Hansen Deluxe Album & More

Katy Perry to Sing 'Waving Through a Window' on Dear Evan Hansen Deluxe Album

Atlantic Records has announced the release of an expanded, deluxe edition of the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording, featuring a cover of "Waving Through a Window" performed by award-winning singer-songwriter Katy Perry. "I hope this song helps you know that you are not alone, and that I'm waiving back at you," said Perry in a recent Instagram post about the meaning the show has to her. The album will be available digitally tomorrow, November 2, with a physical release to follow. In addition to Perry's track, the recording will also feature previously unreleased songs, demos and acoustic versions, performed by original and current cast members of the Broadway production.



Ring In the New Year with Aaron Tveit

Don't have New Year's Eve plans yet? Well, we have just the idea for you. Silk-voiced Moulin Rouge alum Aaron Tveit has announced a new solo show slated to take place at midtown cabaret venue Feinstein's/54 Below on December 31 at 11:00pm. The concert will feature Tveit singing highlights from his career, which includes roles in Catch Me If You Can, Grease: Live, Company, Next to Normal, Hairspray and the film adaptation of Les Misérables. Slated to appear at Feinstein's/54 Below for a 7:00pm New Year's Eve show will be award-winning actor and playwright Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die!, Tale of the Allergist's Wife).



Adina Verson & More to Star in World Premiere Play Eddie and Dave

Adina Verson, the mega-talented Indecent star who recently appeared off-Broadway in Collective Rage, has been cast in Eddie and Dave, a new play by Amy Staats making its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 space in 2019. Margot Bordelon will direct the production, set to begin previews on January 10 with an opening set for January 22. Eddie and Dave is a raucous retelling of the rise and fall of Pasadena's most groundbreaking '80s rockers told through the foggy lens of a lonely, out-of-work MTV-VJ. Joining Verson in the cast will be Vanessa Aspillaga (Amy and the Orphans), Megan Hill (Do You Feel Anger) and Omer Abbas Salem in his off-Broadway debut. Eddie and Dave is scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 10.