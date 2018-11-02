Sponsored
Watch James Corden & Barbra Streisand Sing Funny Girl's 'Don't Rain on My Parade' & More in Latest Carpool Karaoke

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 2, 2018
James Corden & Barbra Streisand
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)

The newest Carpool Karaoke is here, and it's unforgettable. On the November 1 episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden paired up with Funny Girl icon Barbra Streisand for what just might be the most perfect duet of the beloved musical's showstopper "Don't Rain on My Parade." The duo also sang the hit tunes "Enough Is Enough," "What a Wonderful World" and, of course, "Memories." Watch Corden and Streisand offer up their best vocals below and cross your fingers that these two make plans to sing out together again soon.

