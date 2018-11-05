Derek Klena, Matt Doyle, Cheyenne Jackson & More Testing Out Magic Mike Musical

An A-list slate of Broadway leading men spent the past week at work on a musical adaptation of the hit 2012 motion picture Magic Mike. An Instagram post from Broadway actor Matt Doyle, shared by writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man, Riverdale), alludes to finishing up rehearsal for a reading of the in-development musical version of the box office smash.



"Thanks, Gang, for a great week of work on Magic! Mike! The Musical! So insanely talented," said Aguirre-Sacasa on Instagram.



In addition to Doyle (Heart of Rock & Roll), the actors at work on the musical include Derek Klena (Anastasia), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), John Behlmann (Tootsie), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Heath Calvert (Amélie) and Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), along with standout actress Ana Villafañe (Collective Rage, On Your Feet!).



Loosely based on the real-life stories of Channing Tatum (who stars in the film), Magic Mike follows the experiences of a male stripper in Florida. The film's cast also includes Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and Olivia Munn.



As previously reported, Aguirre-Sacasa's musical, featuring a score by Tony and Pulitzer winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), is expected to take inspiration from more of Tatum's real experiences.



The Magic Mike musical has received prior workshops featuring Klena, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), Jon Rua (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Tony nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls).