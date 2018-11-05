See American Son's Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington & More Step Inside the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

Christoper Demos-Brown's American Son officially bowed on Broadway on November 4. Scandal star Kerry Washington and stage and screen fave Steven Pasquale play parents looking for their missing teenager. Washington, Pasquale, stars Jeremy Jordan, Eugene Lee, director Kenny Leon and scribe Christoper Demos-Brown stepped into the Broadway.com portrait booth during the opening night party at Brasserie 8 1/2. Take a look at the photo gallery, and then catch this gripping play at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

Director Kenny Leon

Jeremy Jordan plays Officer Paul Larkin.

Eugene Lee plays Lieutenant John Stokes.