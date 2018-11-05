Sponsored
Steven Pasquale & Kerry Washington
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

See American Son's Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington & More Step Inside the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

Photo Feature
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 5, 2018

Christoper Demos-Brown's American Son officially bowed on Broadway on November 4. Scandal star Kerry Washington and stage and screen fave Steven Pasquale play parents looking for their missing teenager. Washington, Pasquale, stars Jeremy Jordan, Eugene Lee, director Kenny Leon and scribe Christoper Demos-Brown stepped into the Broadway.com portrait booth during the opening night party at Brasserie 8 1/2. Take a look at the photo gallery, and then catch this gripping play at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

Director Kenny Leon
Jeremy Jordan plays Officer Paul Larkin.
Eugene Lee plays Lieutenant John Stokes.
Playwright Christoper Demos-Brown
View the Gallery Here

American Son

Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale star in the Broadway premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's drama.
