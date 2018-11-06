The Stars of Off-Broadway's Usual Girls Celebrate Opening Night

Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls opened at off-Broadway's Roundabout Underground on November 5. Featuring Midori Francis, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ali Rose Dachis, Karl Kenzler, Ryann Redmond and Raviv Ullman, Usual Girls tells one woman's coming-of-age story and highlights the choices that girls are forced to make at an early age. The cast got together with playwright Peiffer and director Tyne Rafaeli to celebrate opening night. Check out the pic and be sure to see this new drama before it concludes its limited run through December 16.