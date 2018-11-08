Skip to main content
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and More Bring
King Kong
to Broadway
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 8, 2018
Watch Christiani Pitts and the cast of
King Kong
in these show clips.
Watch the Video
King Kong
Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Articles
Trending Now
Temptations Musical
Ain't Too Proud
Sets Casting for Broadway Bow
The Nap
and
Transparent
Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to
The Prom
& More on
Show People
The Prom, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady
,
Summer
& More to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway.com Launches New Show
Front Row
, a Close-Up Look at Theater Makers
Footer
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Wicked
The Lion King
The Phantom of the Opera
Hamilton
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Chicago
School of Rock - The Musical
Frozen
Mean Girls
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Broadway Buzz
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
More
Apps
Mobile Website
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters