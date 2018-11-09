Let It Sing! Jeanine Tesori & Brian Crawley's Violet to Make U.K. Premiere in 2019

Violet, the acclaimed musical featuring the debut score of Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), will receive its first U.K. production in 2019 at London's Charing Cross Theatre. Shuntaro Fujita will direct the show, which features a book and lyrics by Brian Crawley, set to begin previews on January 14 with an opening slated for January 21. The production will play 12-week run through April 6, in advance of a transfer to Umeda Arts Theater in Tokyo.



Based on the short story The Ugliest Pilgrim, Violet is set in 1964 somewhere between North Carolina and Oklahoma, where we find Violet, a young woman who was facially disfigured as a child. She hopes her life savings will bring her a miracle halfway across the country. Reflecting on her childhood, and shaped by the reactions of the people she encounters, Violet embarks on a life-changing personal journey.



Violet first debuted off-Broadway in a 1997 Lucille Lortel Award-winning production directed by Susan H. Schulman and starring Lauren Ward, Michael McElroy and Michael Park. The musical premiered on Broadway in a 2014 staging from Leigh Silverman, starring Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry and Colin Donnell.



Casting for the London production of Violet will be announced at a later date. Look back at the Tony-nominated Broadway mounting below.



