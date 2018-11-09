Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Let It Sing! Jeanine Tesori & Brian Crawley's Violet to Make U.K. Premiere in 2019

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2018
Production art for "Violet"
(Provided by Kevin Wilson Public Relations)

Violet, the acclaimed musical featuring the debut score of Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), will receive its first U.K. production in 2019 at London's Charing Cross Theatre. Shuntaro Fujita will direct the show, which features a book and lyrics by Brian Crawley, set to begin previews on January 14 with an opening slated for January 21. The production will play 12-week run through April 6, in advance of a transfer to Umeda Arts Theater in Tokyo.

Based on the short story The Ugliest Pilgrim, Violet is set in 1964 somewhere between North Carolina and Oklahoma, where we find Violet, a young woman who was facially disfigured as a child. She hopes her life savings will bring her a miracle halfway across the country. Reflecting on her childhood, and shaped by the reactions of the people she encounters, Violet embarks on a life-changing personal journey.

Violet first debuted off-Broadway in a 1997 Lucille Lortel Award-winning production directed by Susan H. Schulman and starring Lauren Ward, Michael McElroy and Michael Park. The musical premiered on Broadway in a 2014 staging from Leigh Silverman, starring Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry and Colin Donnell.

Casting for the London production of Violet will be announced at a later date. Look back at the Tony-nominated Broadway mounting below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Callum Francis, Star of the U.K. & Australian Tours of Kinky Boots, to Join Broadway Production
  2. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. King Kong Takes Broadway! See Christiani Pitts and the Stars at the Big Opening Night

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters