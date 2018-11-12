This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Tony Nominee Jeremy Jordan, the School Girls Scribe & More!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of November 12.

November 12 - Jocelyn Bioh, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Jocelyn Bioh is the Lucille Lortel Award-winning playwright of off-Broadway's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, which is currently playing a return engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Bioh also received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination in 2017 for her performance in Everybody and a Drama Desk Award nomination in 2018 for her work in In the Blood. She has appeared on Broadway in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime as a member of the ensemble. Tune in on Monday, November 12 to see the performer/playwright on #LiveAtFive.

November 13 - Marc Kudisch, Girl From the North Country

Marc Kudisch is currently starring in the Public Theater's Girl From the North Country which features the music of Bob Dylan and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, November 13. Kudisch earned Tony nominations for his performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and 9 to 5. His other Broadway credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Beauty and the Beast, Finding Neverland and more. Kudisch's screen credits include As the World Turns, Billions, Mindhunter and House of Cards. Watch the live interview to learn more about what it's like to sing some of Bob Dylan's most famous tunes.

November 14 - Melissa Errico, Sondheim Sublime Album

Melissa Errico recently released her new album, Sondheim Sublime, and she will return as a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, November 14. Tony-nominated for her turn in Amour, Errico has also appeared on Broadway in Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, White Christmas and Dracula. She most recently starred in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever at the Irish Repertory Theatre. Sondheim Sublime marks Errico's sixth solo recording and features her favorite Sondheim selections. Watch the live interview to be able to ask this Tony nominee all of your questions.

November 15 - Jeremy Jordan, American Son

Jeremy Jordan is officially back on Broadway in American Son and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, November 15. Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his role in Newsies, his other Broadway credits include West Side Story, Rock of Ages and Bonnie and Clyde. He is also known for his screen roles in Supergirl, Smash and The Last Five Years. Be sure to watch the live interview to learn more about Jordan's first Broadway play.

November 16 - Francis Jue, Wild Goose Dreams

Francis Jue is currently starring in the Public Theater's Wild Goose Dreams and will be on #LiveAtFive to talk all about it on Friday, November 16. Jue's Broadway credits include roles in M. Butterfly, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Pacific Overtures. His screen credits include Law and Order: SVU and Madam Secretary. Tune in live to learn from the actor himself.

