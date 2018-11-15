Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing a Lively New Tune in the Latest Sneak Peek at Mary Poppins Returns

We're just a month away from the cinema release of the exciting sequel Mary Poppins Returns. In anticipation of the new film, Walt Disney Studios has just released a fresh trailer featuring Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, with Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack the lamplighter lending vocals to the new song "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" by Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Watch below and mark your calendar: Mary Poppins Returns arrives in movie theaters on December 19.



