Amber Iman Jones with the cast of "Head Over Heels"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Odds & Ends: Head Over Heels Joins Lineup for CBS' Thanksgiving Parade Special & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 15, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Head Over Heels Joins Lineup for CBS' Thanksgiving Parade Special
The celebrated Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels is still delighting audiences at the Hudson Theatre, where performances kicked off in June. Next week, audiences across the country will get a taste of the musical comedy, when Head Over Heels performs on CBS' Thanksgiving Parade special! The show joins the previously announced shows Dear Evan Hansen and King Kong, both of which will offer up performances on the 9:00am telecast. NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special, also at 9:00am, will feature live performances from The Prom, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Full Cast Announced for National Tour of The Lightning Thief
We're counting down the days till the kickoff to the national touring production of The Lightning Thief! Casting is now complete for the musical, beginning performances in Chicago at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts on January 8, 2019. Joining New York star Chris McCarrell, reprising his cheered turn as Percy Jackson, will be fellow off-Broadway stars Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarice and James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke. The cast will also feature Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Jalynn Steele and T. Shyvonne Stewart. Based on the novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz, score by Rob Rokicki, direction by Stephen Brackett and choreography by Patrick McCollum. As previously reported, the tour will return to New York for a stop at the Beacon Theatre from March 28-31.

Jenna Bush Hager Dances Out Onstage in Chicago
Audiences at the October 16 performance of Chicago were given a special treat. Television personality Jenna Bush Hager made her Broadway debut with a special appearance in the musical alongside longtime star Bianca Marroquín and Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. Watch Bush Hager thrill audiences in her first Broadway appearance below, and make plans soon to experience Kander & Ebb's classic show for yourself.
 

