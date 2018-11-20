Broadway Premiere of Celebrity Autobiography Cancels December 3 Performance

The upcoming Broadway engagement of Celebrity Autobiography has announced the cancellation of its December 3 performance at the Marquis Theatre. Performances will continue on the other previously announced dates: November 26, December 10 and December 17. Broadway.com customers with tickets to the canceled performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



Celebrity Autobiography is the long-running evening featuring performers reading excerpts from star's autobiographies, making its first appearance on Broadway with this engagement, headlined by a star-studded rotating cast including Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone and Rachel Dratch.



Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton. The show first took the stage in Los Angeles in 1998, later becoming popular via a 2005 television special on Bravo. Celebrity Autobiography was mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008 and has appeared there on a frequent basis since.



The revised Broadway cast performance schedule is below.



November 26

Lewis Black

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel



Individual performance lineups are subject to change.