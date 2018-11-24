Matthew Broderick & Tate Donovan Join Broadway Premiere of Celebrity Autobiography

Matthew Broderick and Tate Donovan are returning to Broadway. The talented stars of stage and screen have joined the lineup of actors set to debut the hit comedy show Celebrity Autobiography on the Great White Way. The pair will appear in the November 26 opening performance at the Marquis Theatre.



Broderick has won Tony Awards for Brighton Beach Memoirs and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His other stage credits include a Tony-nommed turn in The Producers as well as performances in Sylvia, It's Only a Play, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Odd Couple and Biloxi Blues. In 2017, Broderick was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.



Donovan has been seen on Broadway in Good People, Amy's View and Picnic. His off-Broadway credits include Medieval Play, The American Plan and Lobby Hero, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. Donovan is an Emmy winner for 30 for 30 Shorts.



Broderick and Donovan join a talent-packed cast that includes Alec Baldwin, Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Tony Danza and many more performers slated to appear throughout the show's run, also scheduled for December 10 and December 17.



Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton. The show first took the stage in Los Angeles in 1998, later becoming popular via a 2005 television special on Bravo. Celebrity Autobiography was mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008 and has appeared there on a frequent basis since.



The Broadway cast performance schedule is below.



November 26

Lewis Black

Matthew Broderick

Mario Cantone

Tate Donovan

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Tony Danza

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel



Individual performance lineups are subject to change.