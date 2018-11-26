Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Winner Andy Blankenbuehler to Choreograph Cats Film

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 26, 2018
Andy Blankenbuehler
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Andy Blankenbuehler, the three-time Tony winner who choreographed the 2016 Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, has signed on to lend his talent to the upcoming film adaptation, according to Deadline. Blankenbuehler replaces the previously announced Wayne McGregor, who has exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

In addition to his work on Broadway's Cats, Blankenbuehler earned Tony Awards for his choreography of In the Heights, Hamilton and Bandstand. His other Broadway choreography credits include Tony-nommed work on 9 to 5 and Bring It On.

Tom Hooper will direct the screen adaptation of Lloyd Webber's long-running Broadway hit, set to boast a cast including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Steven McRae, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Laurie Davidson and Jason Derulo. The motion picture is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.

The original Broadway production of Cats featured Tony-nominated choreography by Gillian Lynne, who passed away this summer.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. Zazz Queen Angie Schworer Steps Into the Spotlight in The Prom
  3. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. The Ferryman's Tom Glynn-Carney on Returning to the Stage Post-Dunkirk and Singing Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters