This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Oscar Nominee Lucas Hedges, An Original Avenue Q Star & More!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of November 26.

November 26 - Ann Harada, Holiday Inn

Ann Harada will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, November 26 to discuss reuniting original Avenue Q co-star Jordan Gelber for Holiday Inn at Paper Mill Playhouse. Prior to Avenue Q, Harada appeared on Broadway in M. Butterfly and Seussical. She has since been featured in Les Misérables, 9 to 5 and Cinderella. Harada is also known for her character on the hit musical TV show Smash. Tune in to the live interview to hear what it's like for the former neighbors to work together again.

November 27 - Matt Doyle, Matt Doyle: Make The Season Bright at Feinstein's/54 Below

Matt Doyle is gearing up for his annual holiday concert at Feinstein's/54 Below and will talking all about it on the Tuesday, November 27 episode of #LiveAtFive. Doyle recently concluded his run starring in the Broadway-bound Huey Lewis and the News musical The Heart of Rock and Roll and has previously appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, War Horse and Bye, Bye Birdie. His off-Broadway credits include The Clockwork Orange, Sweeney Todd and Jasper in Deadland. Doyle is also the co-creator behind the popular comic, Dents. Watch the live interview to learn more about his decision to return to the cabaret club.

November 28 - Kerry Ipema, One Woman Sex and the City:A Parody of Love, Friendship and Shoes

Kerry Ipema is the star and co-creator of off-Broadway's One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody of Love, Friendship and Shoes. Ipema recently took the show on tour throughout the country and is also known for being the brains behind Post Secret: The Show, a theatrical event inspired by the community art project where people mail in their secrets anonymously. This marks Ipema's off-Broadway debut and she will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, November 28 to talk all about Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte.

November 29 - Lucas Hedges, Waverly Gallery

Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges is currently making his Broadway debut in Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery. Hedges appeared off-Broadway in Yen and earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Lonergab's acclaimed film Manchester By the Sea. His other screen credits include Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Boy Erased and Ben is Back. Watch the live interview on Thursday, November 29 to ask the stage and screen star all your questions!

November 30 - Telly Leung, Aladdin

Telly Leung is currently wowing audiences as the title role in Aladdin on Broadway. Leung has appeared on Broadway in seven productions including Godspell, In Transit, Rent and Allegiance. He is also known for his role on Glee. Leung will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Friday, November 30 to discuss his updated version of the holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to benefit ASTEP, the Artists Striving to End Poverty foundation. Don't miss this live interview!

