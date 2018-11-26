Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jamie Parker in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," Christiani Pitts in "King Kong," Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen in "Mean Girls" and Caissie Levy in "Frozen"
(Photos: Joan Marcus, Manuel Harlan & Deen van Meer)

Broadway Grosses: Four Celebrated Shows Excel in a Record-Breaking Week

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 26, 2018

Thanksgiving week saw a slew of productions setting new records on Broadway. Perhaps the most notable came from the Tony-winning two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, setting a fresh record for the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, with an intake of $2,338,315, the most ever made in a single week by a play. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite new musical King Kong reported its best gross since performances began in October, taking in $1,203,258.75 at the Broadway Theatre, while the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls ($1,778,290.45) broke the all-time August Wilson Theatre box office record and Frozen ($2,319,012.50) shattered the St. James Theatre's house record.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 25.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,808,299.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,776,228.00)
3. Wicked ($2,477,979.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,338,315.00)
5. Frozen ($2,319,012.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($446,544.00)
4. The Waverly Gallery ($421,075.50)
3. The New One ($315,827.00)
2. Torch Song ($235,679.00)
1. Head Over Heels ($208,221.25)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.52%)
2. Come From Away (102.19%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.70%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (69.26%)
4. The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays (63.14%)*
3. The New One (53.76%)
2. Head Over Heels (46.11%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (43.68%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. Zazz Queen Angie Schworer Steps Into the Spotlight in The Prom
  3. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. The Ferryman's Tom Glynn-Carney on Returning to the Stage Post-Dunkirk and Singing Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters