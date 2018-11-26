Broadway Grosses: Four Celebrated Shows Excel in a Record-Breaking Week

Thanksgiving week saw a slew of productions setting new records on Broadway. Perhaps the most notable came from the Tony-winning two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, setting a fresh record for the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, with an intake of $2,338,315, the most ever made in a single week by a play. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite new musical King Kong reported its best gross since performances began in October, taking in $1,203,258.75 at the Broadway Theatre, while the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls ($1,778,290.45) broke the all-time August Wilson Theatre box office record and Frozen ($2,319,012.50) shattered the St. James Theatre's house record.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 25.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,808,299.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,776,228.00)
3. Wicked ($2,477,979.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,338,315.00)
5. Frozen ($2,319,012.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($446,544.00)
4. The Waverly Gallery ($421,075.50)
3. The New One ($315,827.00)
2. Torch Song ($235,679.00)
1. Head Over Heels ($208,221.25)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.52%)
2. Come From Away (102.19%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.70%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (69.26%)
4. The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays (63.14%)*
3. The New One (53.76%)
2. Head Over Heels (46.11%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (43.68%)
*Number based on seven performances
