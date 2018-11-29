Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Queer Eye Cast on The Prom: 'It's Only a Good Thing'

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 29, 2018
Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Poworski & Karamo Brown
(Photo: Getty)

The Prom danced its way onto Broadway on November 15 and has been wowing audiences ever since, including the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye. Antoni Porowski (Celebrity Autobiography), Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France appeared on The View on November 28 and discussed their thoughts on the celebrated new musical. When the men were asked their opinions on The Prom's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, which included the program's first LGBTQ+ kiss, Porowski quickly defended the show saying, "For a show like this to normalize that [LGBTQ+ relationships], it's only a good thing and let's show more of it." Porowski went on to say that it's important "to teach people through the arts, especially on Broadway where families come from all over the world." Watch the full clip below, beginning at the 6:50 mark, and be sure to see the musical that has the Queer Eye stamp of approval.

 

 

The Prom

Coming to Broadway this fall, a new musical comedy... with issues.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, from The Great Comet's Rachel Chavkin, to Arrive at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre
  2. Watch Laura Benanti & Rosemary Harris in a Loverly New Montage from My Fair Lady
  3. Get a First Look at Cody Simpson as Dmitry in Anastasia
  4. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'
  5. Brandon Uranowitz & David Furr to Join Keri Russell & Adam Driver in Burn This at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters