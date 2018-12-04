Sponsored
Lucas Hedges & Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Lucas Hedges' Cats Dreams Come True with the Ultimate Performance of 'Rum Tum Tugger'

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2018

The Waverly Gallery star Lucas Hedges offered up a treat to Broadway.com fans when he revealed his love of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Cats on last week's #LiveAtFive. The Broadway newbie and Oscar nominee took his Cats fandom to the next level on a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "There's a part of me deep down inside that just wants to move," Hedges told Colbert of his desire to dance out as one of the musical's legendary felines. "I run around and sing it and dance it occasionally," he continued. Hedges gave a sample of just that for TV viewers with a pitch-perfect take on the fan-favorite number "Rum Tum Tugger." Watch Hedges below and make plans soon to see his talent on display live in The Waverly Gallery on Broadway.

The Waverly Gallery

Elaine May, Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges star in Kenneth Lonergan's Pultizer-nominated work.
