Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block & Micaela Diamond
Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!

by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 5, 2018

The stars of The Cher Show are just as glam as the icon they celebrate every night on Broadway! The eagerly anticipated new musical officially opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 3. Stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond (who all portray Cher throughout her illustrious career) as well as the evening's glitzy guests hit the Broadway.com portrait booth during the after party at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers. Take a look at the gorgeous shots, and then experience the musical about the legendary lady for yourself!

The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block plays Star.
The Cher Show's Teal Wicks plays Lady.
The Cher Show's Micaela Diamond plays Babe.
The Cher Show's Michael Berresse and costume designer Bob Mackie. Berresse plays Mackie.
The Cher Show's Jarrod Spector plays Sonny Bono.
The Cher Show's Matthew Hydzik plays Gregg Allman and Michael Campayno plays Rob Camilletti.
The Cher Show director Jason Moore.
The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
