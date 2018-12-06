Sponsored
Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close, Lucas Hedges Earn 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 6, 2018
Billy Porter
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Nominations are here for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2019 Golden Globe Awards. A talented group of theater alums are among the list of creatives set to be recognized at the ceremony on January 6, 2019, airing live on NBC.

Nominees of note to stage fans include Tony winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) with his first Globe nomination for the newly nominated series Pose, Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) for his performance in the nominated movie musical Mary Poppins Returns, Tony winner Glenn Close (Mother of the Maid) for The Wife, Lucas Hedges (The Waverly Gallery) for Boy Erased and upcoming Burn This stars Keri Russell and Adam Driver for The Americans and BlacKkKlansman, respectively.

Other theater-related nominees include Tony winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) for his score of Mary Poppins Returns, Tony nominee Elizabeth Moss (The Heidi Chronicles) for The Handmaid's Tale, Tony nominee Ben Whishaw (The Crucible) for A Very English Scandal, Tony nominee Dolly Parton (9 to 5) for her song "Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin' and Tony-nominated Elephant Man alums Patricia Clarkson (for Sharp Objects) and Bradley Cooper (for directing and appearing in A Star Is Born).

Additional theater alums with Globe nominations include Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Kristen Bell (The Crucible) for The Good Place, Candice Bergen (The Best Man) for Murphy Brown, Julia Roberts (Three Days of Rain) for Homecoming, Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Timothée Chalamet (Prodigal Son) for Beautiful Boy, Matthew Rhys (Look Back in Anger) for The Americans, Emma Stone (Cabaret) for The Favourite, John C. Reilly (A Streetcar Named Desire) for Stan and Ollie, Nicole Kidman (The Blue Room) for Destroyer, Sam Rockwell (Fool for Love) for Vice, Henry Winkler (The Performers) for Barry and Debra Messing (Outside Mullingar) for Will & Grace.

For a full list of 2019 Golden Globe nominations, click here.

