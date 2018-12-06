Sponsored
Faye Dunaway to Star as Katharine Hepburn in Tea at Five on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 6, 2018
Faye Dunaway
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Turner)

Faye Dunaway is returning to Broadway for the first time in three decades. She will portray stage-and-screen icon Katharine Hepburn in the main-stem premiere of Matthew Lombardo's acclaimed solo work Tea at Five. John Tillinger will direct the production, set to play a limited engagement in the summer of 2019.

Dunaway is an Oscar winner for Network whose Broadway credits include A Man for All Seasons, After the Fall, But for Whom Charlie, The Changeling and The Curse of an Aching Heart. She won a Theatre World Award for her off-Broadway turn in Hogan's Goat.

Tea at Five was first seen off-Broadway in a 2003 production starring Kate Mulgrew, also directed by Tillinger. Lombardo's other Broadway plays include High, which starred Kathleen Turner, and Looped, which was headlined by Valerie Harper.

Additional information, including the complete creative team, dates and theater will be announced early next year.

