The Band's Visit, Once On This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar Live, The Greatest Showman & More Nab Grammy Nominations

Nominations were announced this morning for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 10, 2019; a host will be announced at a later date. Four Broadway productions as well as NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:



The Band's Visit. Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)



Carousel. Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)



Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)



My Fair Lady. Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)



Once On This Island. Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)



Other nominees of theatrical note included The Greatest Showman, which garnered nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were also recognized for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "This Is Me." Tony nominee Bradley Cooper nabbed nods alongside A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga for Record of the Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow." Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez earned a nod for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Remember Me" from Coco. Barbra Streisand was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!