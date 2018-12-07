Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Katrina Lenk & Sasson Gabay
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The Band's Visit, Once On This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar Live, The Greatest Showman & More Nab Grammy Nominations

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 7, 2018

Nominations were announced this morning for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 10, 2019; a host will be announced at a later date. Four Broadway productions as well as NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:

The Band's Visit. Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Carousel. Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)

My Fair Lady. Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

Once On This Island. Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

Other nominees of theatrical note included The Greatest Showman, which garnered nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were also recognized for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "This Is Me." Tony nominee Bradley Cooper nabbed nods alongside A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga for Record of the Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow." Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez earned a nod for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Remember Me" from Coco. Barbra Streisand was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Full Cast Set for Alice by Heart Musical from Spring Awakening & Waitress Writers
  2. Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close, Lucas Hedges Earn 2019 Golden Globe Nominations
  3. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  4. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!
  5. Frozen Star Patti Murin on Twitter Truth-Telling and More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters