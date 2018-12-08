Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Added to Star-Studded Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

More and more stars are signing on for the Broadway premiere of Celebrity Autobiography. The latest addition is Queer Eye standout Jonathan Van Ness, who has been announced to appear in the December 17 performance at the Marquis Theatre. Van Ness joins a cast that includes his previously announced Queer Eye co-star Antoni Porowski.
Celebrity Autobiography will mark Van Ness' first Broadway credit. In addition to his small-screen turn on Queer Eye, he earned an Emmy nomination for the short-form variety series Gay of Thrones.
Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton.
The cast schedule for the final two performances is below.
December 10
Alec Baldwin
Mario Cantone
Tony Danza
Rachel Dratch
Susan Lucci
Eugene Pack
Dayle Reyfel
Cecily Strong
December 17
Mario Cantone
Rachel Dratch
Susan Lucci
Eugene Pack
Antoni Porowski
Dayle Reyfel
Michael Urie
Jonathan Van Ness
Individual performance lineups are subject to change.
