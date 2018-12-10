Sponsored
Tony Winner Avenue Q to End Off-Broadway Run at New World Stages in 2019

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 10, 2018
A scene from "Avenue Q" at New World Stages
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Everything in life is only for now. Avenue Q, winner of three 2004 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will conclude its off-Broadway transfer at New World Stages on April 28, 2019. This run began previews on October 9, 2009 and opened on October 21.

The producers stated, "We are incredibly proud of the fact that Avenue Q transformed the careers of so many people in our company throughout its run. The show gave audiences the opportunity to laugh, escape from the outside world for two hours and have tons of fun. Avenue Q proved to be timeless and we learned that sometimes it takes a puppet to make us realize how remarkable, complicated and messy it is to be human."

Originally produced in 2003 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in a co-production with The New Group, the musical transferred a few months later to Broadway's Golden Theatre, where it ran for six years before transferring to New World Stages.

Powered by its Tony win for Best Musical and additional Tonys for Best Score to Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and Best Book to Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q's victory at the 2004 Tony Awards was considered a historic upset—beating the juggernaut musical Wicked—and effectively redrawing the landscape for innovation, originality and success on Broadway.

The musical recouped its investment in just 10 months, and with its fresh and funny tale about people and puppets just out of college looking for their purpose in life, Avenue Q has been groundbreaking in its appeal to young theatergoers who relate to the characters and the challenges they face learning adult life lessons about racism, coming out, unemployment, dating, sex and porn.

The current cast includes Nicholas Kohn, Jason Jacoby, Matt Dengler, Gizel Jimenez, Lacretta, Jamie Glickman, Michael Liscio, Jr., Imari Hardon, Katie Boren, Rob Morrison and Grace Choi.

Newsletters