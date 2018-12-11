Full Casting Announced for World Premiere Play Marys Seacole with LCT3

Casting is complete for the world premiere staging of Marys Seacole, a new play by Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview) appearing as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 program at the Claire Tow Theater. Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on February 9 ahead of a February 25 opening night.



Newly announced cast members include Ismenia Mendes (The Liar), Gabby Beans (After Dark) and Marceline Hugot (Measure for Measure). They join the previously announced Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (The Amateurs), Karen Kandel (Futurity) and Lucy Taylor (Betrayal).



Marys Seacole centers on Mary (to be played Bernstine), an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life; her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home and many times and places in between. The play is described as an exploration of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care.



Marys Seacole is scheduled to play a limited six-week engagement through March 24.