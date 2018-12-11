Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Full Casting Announced for World Premiere Play Marys Seacole with LCT3

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2018
Ismenia Mendes
(Photo: Rinaldi PR)

Casting is complete for the world premiere staging of Marys Seacole, a new play by Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview) appearing as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 program at the Claire Tow Theater. Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on February 9 ahead of a February 25 opening night.

Newly announced cast members include Ismenia Mendes (The Liar), Gabby Beans (After Dark) and Marceline Hugot (Measure for Measure). They join the previously announced Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (The Amateurs), Karen Kandel (Futurity) and Lucy Taylor (Betrayal).

Marys Seacole centers on Mary (to be played Bernstine), an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life; her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home and many times and places in between. The play is described as an exploration of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care.

Marys Seacole is scheduled to play a limited six-week engagement through March 24.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  3. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  4. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  5. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters