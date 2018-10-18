Quincy Tyler Bernstine to Star in World Premiere Play Marys Seacole with LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the world premiere staging of Marys Seacole, a new play by Jackie Sibblies Drury appearing as part of the LCT3 program at the Claire Tow Theater. Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine will star in the production, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, set to begin previews on February 9 ahead of a February 25 opening night.



Marys Seacole centers on Mary (to be played Bernstine), an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life; her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home and many times and places in between. The play is described as an exploration of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care.



Bernstine earned Obie, Clarence Derwent and AUDELCO Awards for her turn in Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Ruined. Her other off-Broadway credits include Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performances in Neva, Grand Concourse, As You Like It and The Amateurs.



The cast of Marys Seacole will also include Karen Kandel (Futurity) and Lucy Taylor (Betrayal), with additional casting to come.



Sibblies Drury's playwriting credits include Fairview, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation... and Social Creatures. She is the recipient of a Van Lier Fellowship at New Dramatists, a Jerome Fellowship at The LARK and a Windham-Campbell Literary Prize in Drama.



Marys Seacole is scheduled to play a limited six-week engagement through March 24.