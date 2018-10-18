Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Quincy Tyler Bernstine to Star in World Premiere Play Marys Seacole with LCT3
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Quincy Tyler Bernstine
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the world premiere staging of Marys Seacole, a new play by Jackie Sibblies Drury appearing as part of the LCT3 program at the Claire Tow Theater. Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine will star in the production, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, set to begin previews on February 9 ahead of a February 25 opening night.

Marys Seacole centers on Mary (to be played Bernstine), an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life; her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home and many times and places in between. The play is described as an exploration of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care.

Bernstine earned Obie, Clarence Derwent and AUDELCO Awards for her turn in Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Ruined. Her other off-Broadway credits include Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performances in Neva, Grand Concourse, As You Like It and The Amateurs.

The cast of Marys Seacole will also include Karen Kandel (Futurity) and Lucy Taylor (Betrayal), with additional casting to come.

Sibblies Drury's playwriting credits include Fairview, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation... and Social Creatures. She is the recipient of a Van Lier Fellowship at New Dramatists, a Jerome Fellowship at The LARK and a Windham-Campbell Literary Prize in Drama.

Marys Seacole is scheduled to play a limited six-week engagement through March 24.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  2. American Idol Alums Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard Will Team Up on Broadway in New Holiday Show
  3. Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint to Join the Cast of Broadway's Hamilton
  4. My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti on Amy Schumer, Melania Trump & More on Show People
  5. What I Did for Love: Robyn Hurder, Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson to Lead City Center's A Chorus Line Gala

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters