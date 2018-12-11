Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Daniel 'Rudy' Ruettiger, Inspiration for 1993 Film Rudy, to Lead One-Night Solo Play on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2018
Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger
(Photo: Getty Images)

Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, the man whose childhood experience as an aspiring football player was turned into the acclaimed 1993 film Rudy, has announced his Broadway debut in the one-night solo play Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway. Nick Nanton will direct the play, adapted by Ruettiger, Erik Ball and Cheryl Ruettiger from the documentary Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On, set to run on February 11, 2019 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

"Rudy's life story is incredible and seeing it delivered in this format by Rudy himself, live on a Broadway stage, will be a unique look into the real story…much of which didn't make the movie," said Nanton.

Rudy is the story of a boy from Illinois who was determined to play football for Notre Dame despite having neither a strong academic nor athletic background. The solo play uncovers the rest of the story, including how the iconic movie came to be made through the persistence of the man at its center.

The film Rudy, written by Angelo Pizzo and directed by David Anspaugh, starred Sean Astin in the title role alongside co-stars Jon Favreau, Ned Beatty, Lili Taylor and Charles S. Dutton. Look back at the movie's official trailer below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  3. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  4. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  5. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters