Daniel 'Rudy' Ruettiger, Inspiration for 1993 Film Rudy, to Lead One-Night Solo Play on Broadway

Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, the man whose childhood experience as an aspiring football player was turned into the acclaimed 1993 film Rudy, has announced his Broadway debut in the one-night solo play Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway. Nick Nanton will direct the play, adapted by Ruettiger, Erik Ball and Cheryl Ruettiger from the documentary Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On, set to run on February 11, 2019 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



"Rudy's life story is incredible and seeing it delivered in this format by Rudy himself, live on a Broadway stage, will be a unique look into the real story…much of which didn't make the movie," said Nanton.



Rudy is the story of a boy from Illinois who was determined to play football for Notre Dame despite having neither a strong academic nor athletic background. The solo play uncovers the rest of the story, including how the iconic movie came to be made through the persistence of the man at its center.



The film Rudy, written by Angelo Pizzo and directed by David Anspaugh, starred Sean Astin in the title role alongside co-stars Jon Favreau, Ned Beatty, Lili Taylor and Charles S. Dutton. Look back at the movie's official trailer below.



