All Rise! See Who Turned Out for To Kill a Mockingbird's Star-Studded Opening Night

Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 14, 2018
Hugh Jackman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The highly anticipated stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on December 13. The world premiere features a script by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. The cast is led by Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch with a starry roster of Broadway vets, including Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stark Sands and more. The opening was jam-packed with celebs, including Hugh Jackman, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and more. Check out the gallery to see who hit the red carpet!

View Photo Gallery

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Newsletters