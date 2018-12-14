All Rise! See Who Turned Out for To Kill a Mockingbird's Star-Studded Opening Night

The highly anticipated stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on December 13. The world premiere features a script by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. The cast is led by Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch with a starry roster of Broadway vets, including Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stark Sands and more. The opening was jam-packed with celebs, including Hugh Jackman, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and more. Check out the gallery to see who hit the red carpet!