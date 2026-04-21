Schmigadoon! Broadway Opening Night Brings Out Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph & More

The cast and creatives of Schmigadoon! took a field trip to the real world on April 20 to celebrate the show’s Broadway opening night. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli with a book, music and lyrics by Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! has officially settled in at the Nederlander Theatre. Town visitors including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and a special surprise guest of Ana Gasteyer's crossed the bridge to the opening night carpet—see who in the gallery below.

Alex Brightman is all smiles in stark contrast to his curmudgeonly character, Josh Skinner, on the opening night carpet of Schmigadoon! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Sara Chase nods to her character Melissa Gimble's costume on the opening night carpet of Schmigadoon! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Cinco Paul, who penned the book, music and lyrics for Schmigadoon! celebrates its transition to Broadway with director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond celebrate their Mean Girls musical producer, Lorne Michaels, at the opening night of his latest producing venture, Schmigadoon! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

As she prepares to take on Oh, Mary!, funny lady Maya Rudolph supports her former SNL boss Lorne Michaels on opening night of Schmigadoon! on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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