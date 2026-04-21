Schmigadoon! Broadway Opening Night Brings Out Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph & More

Sara Chase and Alex Brightman (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The cast and creatives of Schmigadoon! took a field trip to the real world on April 20 to celebrate the show’s Broadway opening night. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli with a book, music and lyrics by Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! has officially settled in at the Nederlander Theatre. Town visitors including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and a special surprise guest of Ana Gasteyer's crossed the bridge to the opening night carpet—see who in the gallery below.