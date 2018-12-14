PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: 'Holiday Magic'

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.
Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Holiday Magic" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, December 16 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, December 15 at 11:00pm ET.
Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Holiday Magic" will feature:
Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.
