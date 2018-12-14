PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: 'Holiday Magic'

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Holiday Magic" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, December 16 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, December 15 at 11:00pm ET.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Holiday Magic" will feature:

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn sits down with Tamsen to talk about his latest role, working alongside Bryan Cranston in Network.

Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano are making the rounds in True West with Roundabout Theatre Company.

The Cher Show officially opened on Broadway and Tamsen is talking to Christopher Gattelli, the man behind the moves of the dance icon.

Tony winner Laura Benanti lands her dream role as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and shares how it all happened.

Broadway Profiles goes behind the scenes with The Illusionists as they make magic for the holidays.

Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.