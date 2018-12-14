Sponsored
PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: 'Holiday Magic'

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 14, 2018
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.

Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Holiday Magic" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, December 16 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, December 15 at 11:00pm ET.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Holiday Magic" will feature:

  • Scandal star Tony Goldwyn sits down with Tamsen to talk about his latest role, working alongside Bryan Cranston in Network.
  • Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano are making the rounds in True West with Roundabout Theatre Company.
  • The Cher Show officially opened on Broadway and Tamsen is talking to Christopher Gattelli, the man behind the moves of the dance icon.
  • Tony winner Laura Benanti lands her dream role as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and shares how it all happened.
  • Broadway Profiles goes behind the scenes with The Illusionists as they make magic for the holidays.
  • Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

Newsletters