The Tonight Show to Air Hamilton Performance Filmed in Puerto Rico

In conjunction with Lin-Manuel Miranda's 24 performances of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has announced the airing of a special episode, filmed on the island, on January 15, 2019. The episode will include a rare Hamilton performance featuring Miranda and the new touring cast.



The telecast will focus on the spirit and culture of Puerto Rico in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017. While the telecast will detail how Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage, it will also offer up a partylike atmosphere to the island that has long been known for fun and celebration.



As previously announced, Tony-winning scribe and original star Miranda will reprise his turn in the title role of Hamilton from January 8-27 at the University of Puerto Rico to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

