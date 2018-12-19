David Cromer, Tony Shalhoub and More Celebrate Broadway for All's Cabaret at the Circus

Broadway for All is getting into the holiday spirit with Cabaret at the Circus. The event, which was hosted by Tony winner and current The Waverly Gallery cast member David Cromer, took place on December 17 at The Big Apple Circus' Mirror Room at Lincoln Center. The fun night out featured Broadway performers singing holiday tunes to raise money for Broadway for All, a non-profit that focuses on bringing together young artists from diverse backgrounds to train with Broadway professionals. Check out the photos of the festivities for a hearty dose of Christmas cheer.

Rachel Chavkin, Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, David Cromer with Broadway for All students and founder Osh Ghanimah.

Former Dear Evan Hansen cast member Kristolyn Lloyd performs.