Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive Video! Take an Intimate Look Backstage on Opening Night of To Kill a Mockingbird

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 19, 2018

Aaron Sorkin's celebrated new stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird recently opened on Broadway in a moving production from director Bartlett Sher. Led by Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch alongside fellow principal players Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Gbenga Akinnagbe, the fresh retelling of Harper Lee's iconic novel received a star-packed premiere. Broadway.com is excited to offer an exclusive look inside the play's opening, from the red carpet to backstage and onstage at the Shubert Theatre, concluding with a well-deserved standing ovation. Watch below and make plans now to experience this high-profile production in person.
 

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nonstop! Lin-Manuel Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns, Fosse/Verdon, The Little Mermaid, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and More
  2. The Lifespan of a Fact's Cherry Jones on Her 'Delicious' Co-Stars & More on Show People
  3. The Cast and Creative Team of Alice by Heart Prepare for Off-Broadway
  4. Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019
  5. Broadway Transfer of Be More Chill to Include Full Off-Broadway Cast

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters