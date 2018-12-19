Exclusive Video! Take an Intimate Look Backstage on Opening Night of To Kill a Mockingbird

Aaron Sorkin's celebrated new stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird recently opened on Broadway in a moving production from director Bartlett Sher. Led by Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch alongside fellow principal players Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Gbenga Akinnagbe, the fresh retelling of Harper Lee's iconic novel received a star-packed premiere. Broadway.com is excited to offer an exclusive look inside the play's opening, from the red carpet to backstage and onstage at the Shubert Theatre, concluding with a well-deserved standing ovation. Watch below and make plans now to experience this high-profile production in person.

