James Snyder & More to Join Tony-Winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

A new slate of stars have signed on to spread magic across Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The fresh group of cast members will begin on March 20, 2019 as the hit two-part play reaches its one-year anniversary at the Lyric Theatre. Exiting cast members will play their final performance on March 17.



New cast members include James Snyder (In Transit) as Harry Potter with Diane Davis (Old Acquaintance) as Ginny Potter and Nicholas Podany (The Ballerina) as their son, Albus Potter. Newcomer Matt Mueller will play Ron Weasley with Jenny Jules (The Crucible) as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter, Rose Granger-Weasley. Playing Draco Malfoy will be Jonno Roberts (Take Me Out) with Bubba Weiler (Dead Poets Society) as his son, Scorpius Malfoy.



They will be joined by two-time Tony winner Stephen Spinella, Aaron Bartz, Will Carlyon, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany and Karen Janes Woditsch along with returning cast members Brian Thomas Abraham, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Zoë Feigelson, Jack Hatcher, Edward James Hyland, Joey LaBrasca, Landon Maas, James Romney and Alex Weisman playing a variety of characters.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



