Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale in "The Lifespan of a Fact"
(Photo: Peter Cunningham)

The Lifespan of a Fact Recoups Investment; West End Staging & National Tour in the Works

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 20, 2018

It's a hit! The star-packed world premiere staging of The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, has recouped its production costs. Lifespan is the second production of the 2018-2019 season to return its investment; the first was the 50th-anniversary staging of The Boys in the Band.

The producers of Lifespan have also announced that a West End production and limited national tour are in the works. Further information is to come.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact follows Jim Fingal (Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author John D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.

Leigh Silverman directs the current Broadway engagement, which is scheduled to conclude on January 13, 2019 at Studio 54.

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
