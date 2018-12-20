The Lifespan of a Fact Recoups Investment; West End Staging & National Tour in the Works

It's a hit! The star-packed world premiere staging of The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, has recouped its production costs. Lifespan is the second production of the 2018-2019 season to return its investment; the first was the 50th-anniversary staging of The Boys in the Band.



The producers of Lifespan have also announced that a West End production and limited national tour are in the works. Further information is to come.



Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact follows Jim Fingal (Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author John D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.



Leigh Silverman directs the current Broadway engagement, which is scheduled to conclude on January 13, 2019 at Studio 54.