Best of the Rest! What Else the Broadway.com Staff Loved in 2018

The year is almost at a close. In addition to an endless amount of holiday parties and last-minute gift shopping, we've also spent our time at the end of 2018 reading up on best-of-the year lists. The only thing more fun than reading them: making them, of course! We've asked fans to choose your favorite Broadway show of 2018, and the Broadway.com editorial staff had a heated (in the best way) debate to determine the best performances, debuts and shows of 2018. Of course, not everything we loved this year could fit into those slots. As a result, we've each shouted out a show or performer that we think deserves a little extra love. Check them out below!

To Kill a Mockingbird

Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"The great American novel reimagined for our time with precision and care by Aaron Sorkin, To Kill a Mockingbird is a riveting courtroom drama as well as a hard look at core values like tolerance and justice. The cast is crowded with masterful actors, led by Jeff Daniels, who turns in a nuanced performance as one of the greatest literary characters of all time, Atticus Finch."

Michael Urie in Torch Song

Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

"Michael Urie had big shoes to fill stepping into the role Harvey Fierstein nabbed Tonys for penning and portraying in 1983, and he has risen to the occasion. Breaking hearts and landing laughs as Arnold Beckoff, this is wonderful performance that I won't soon forget."

Head Over Heels

National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"I could use this space to praise this musical's delightful performances, great choreography and nimble direction, but instead I’ll just say that Head Over Heels was the fabulous and whimsical celebration of queer love that I’ve wanted on Broadway for a very long time."

Stephanie J. Block in The Cher Show

Site Producer Joanne Villani

"Stephanie J. Block's performance as Star in The Cher Show blew me away! On top of taking on Cher's classic costumes and style, she also channels Cher's unique voice and one-of-a-kind mannerisms. She truly brought heart and tenderness to Cher's biggest moments."

The Waverly Gallery

News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"Kenneth Lonergan’s gently devastating The Waverly Gallery played just 70 performances off-Broadway in 2000, remaining a powerful memory to those lucky enough to see it. In its Broadway premiere, Lila Neugebauer’s fresh look at a grandmother’s struggle with dementia told through the eyes of her grandson moved me deeply—and the onstage pairing of Lucas Hedges and the legendary Elaine May couldn’t have been a better match."

The King Kong Puppet Crew

Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Though it doesn’t really fit the format of our best performances list, I want to give props to the 14 stage stars (10 onstage puppeteers, three offstage puppeteers and one crew member) who bring King Kong to life. Their combined muscle and talent have given real emotion to the big guy in ways I never dreamed possible."

Network

Photo Director Caitlin McNaney

"I was so impressed with Bryan Cranston's performance in Network, and director Ivo van Hove has such a phenomenal way of storytelling. I loved his production of View from the Bridge, and this makes me all the more excited to see what he will do with West Side Story next season."

Taylor Louderman in Mean Girls

Illustrator & Animator Ryan Casey

"When I saw Taylor Louderman slither onto the stage during 'Meet the Plastics,' my heart skipped a beat. Her vocals, cunning stare and perfect blonde locks gave me everything I needed for a wonderful night at the theater. You girls keep me young, I love you so much!"

The New One

Video Director/Editor Mark Hayes

"I absolutely loved Mike Birbiglia’s one-man show, The New One. His take on parenting, specifically fatherhood, is one of the most raw and honest that I’ve ever heard. It’s also hilarious and surprisingly sweet. By the time it was over, I couldn’t wait to get home and give my own daughter a hug."

Alexander Gemignani in Carousel

Editorial Assistant Eric King

"I’d like to shout out Alexander Gemignani’s singing, specifically in 'Mister Snow,' specifically during the line, 'I aim to make Miss Pipperidge change her name to Mrs. Enoch Snow.' He belts an A on 'Mrs.'—there aren’t even any vowels in that word! What a gorgeous, jaw-dropping tenor!"

Nicolette Robinson in Waitress

Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"I first saw Nicolette in Invisible Thread and fell in love with her spirit and voice. She brings such grace to every role she takes on, and Jenna was no exception. Nicolette was the first mom to play the role, and her performance changed the way I think about this musical."

Joshua Jackson in Children of a Lesser God

Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"Not only did Children of a Lesser God mark Josh Jackson's Broadway debut, but he learned a completely new language to take it on. Sign language is complex and beautiful, and he truly threw himself into the role. Watching him and Laura Ridloff together on stage was magic."