2018 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year

Though we love the return of a Broadway veteran, one of the highlights of any year of theatergoing is being introduced to performers making their debuts on the Great White Way. This year was chock-full of fresh talent: From London faves finally making the leap to Broadway to total newcomers, here are our top picks for the best debuts of 2018.

Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)

5. Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show

She may share the stage with Broadway powerhouses Stephanie J. Block and Teal Wicks, but Micaela Diamond holds her own. The way she carries herself as Babe, the youngest of the three Chers, pays homage to the four-letter diva’s early years in the spotlight. Those unstoppable vocals and high-kicking dance moves make her a true triple-threat.

Noma Dumezweni in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

4. Noma Dumezweni in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Already a two-time Olivier Award winner, Noma Dumezweni made magic this year in her Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We loved her barrier-breaking portrayal of Hermione, a fresh take on a beloved character. Plus, she was fierce, tender and wise. Ten points to Gryffindor!

Denise Gough in Angels in America (Photo: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg)

3. Denise Gough in Angels in America

Denise Gough also has two Olivier Awards to her name and garnered a 2018 Tony nomination for her performance as hallucinating Mormon wife Harper Pitt in Angels in America. The image of Gough standing in the Antarctic snow alone lost and unsure was one of the most breathtaking scenes of the year.

Bonnie Milligan in Head Over Heels (Photo: Joan Marcus)

2. Bonnie Milligan in Head Over Heels

Beltress Bonnie Milligan has got the beat! This fresh face made a splash this season as confident badass Princess Pamela in the rainbow bright Go-Go’s musical Head Over Heels. Though the production is set to close on January 6, 2019, her loud and proud performance, killer comedic timing and golden vocals will not be forgotten.

Anthony Boyle in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

1. Anthony Boyle in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

This Cursed Child secret is one we simply cannot keep: Anthony Boyle makes a fantastic debut as Scorpius Malfoy in the epic stage telling. He lands the number one spot for a performance that is both heart-wrenching and gut-bustingly funny. Suddenly, even the most diehard Potterhead has new respect for Slytherin.