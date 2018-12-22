Sponsored
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"s Alex Price with Host Imogen Lloyd Webber on "London Calling"
Broadway.com Launches New Show London Calling with Imogen Lloyd Webber

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 22, 2018

Broadway.com is offering a closer look at the London stage with its newest program London Calling. Hosted by Emmy winner Imogen Lloyd Webber, London Calling is monthly show highlighting what's happening on the boards across the pond.

In each episode, Lloyd Webber will feature U.K. productions that are eyeing the Great White Way, give an English lesson and interview a British star currently appearing on the New York stage.

The premiere episode of London Calling includes talk about Game of Thrones star Kit Harington hitting the stage, Marianne Elliot's groundbreaking Company, and an interview with Harry Potter and Cursed Child's Alex Price. 

Broadway.com’s London Calling is directed by Jim Cocoliato and produced by Caitlin Moynihan and Lloyd Webber. Beth Stevens and Paul Wontorek serve as executive producers.

Watch our premiere episode below!

