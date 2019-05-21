Sponsored
Steven Boyer, Sas Goldberg, Greg Hildreth & More to Lead Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow at MCC

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 21, 2019
Steven Boyer
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Casting is here for Halley Feiffer's newest comedy, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, set to arrive off-Broadway this spring in a production with MCC Theater. Trip Cullman will direct the previously announced new work, slated to begin previews on June 27 with an opening set for July 18 at the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater.

The cast will include Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Ryan Spahn (Daniel's Husband), Tavi Gevinson (The Crucible), Ako (God Said This), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Matthew Jeffers (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Gene Jones (No Country for Old Men), Alfredo Narciso (Manifest), Chris Perfetti (Sons of the Prophet) and Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney).

Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters follows the joys and heartbreaks of one lovably dysfunctional family over the course of several pivotal years in a world that proves to be eerily similar to the one we live in today.

The play will feature scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton and sound design by Darron L. West. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 4.

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow is presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, where the play made its world premiere.

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

MCC presents Halley Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov’s 'Three Sisters.'
